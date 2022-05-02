Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars all-time low $40, Resident Evil 2 $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This one released in October of last year and hasn’t dropped down this low on Amazon until now. It delivers an updated version of the retro entries in the series alongside a host of new content in a family friendly package. Featuring over 100 mini games and five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64-era party titles, it supports both online and local multiplayer. Get a closer look in our coverage of the September Nintendo Direct event. Alongside the best price in several months on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure package, down below you’ll also find deals on Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, Resident Evil 2, BioShock: The Collection, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 2 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Xbox sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $17.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 2 eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- No More Heroes eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!