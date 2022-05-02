Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars all-time low $40, Resident Evil 2 $13, more

Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This one released in October of last year and hasn’t dropped down this low on Amazon until now. It delivers an updated version of the retro entries in the series alongside a host of new content in a family friendly package. Featuring over 100 mini games and five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64-era party titles, it supports both online and local multiplayer. Get a closer look in our coverage of the September Nintendo Direct event. Alongside the best price in several months on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure package, down below you’ll also find deals on Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, Resident Evil 2, BioShock: The Collection, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

