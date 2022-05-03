LEGO showcases upcoming Iron Man Armory with exclusive new minifigures

Just after getting a first look at over 30 new LEGO summer 2022 sets yesterday, today we’re seeing one of the very first Marvel creations for the upcoming wave. Enter the new LEGO Iron Man Armory, complete with eight minifigures and nearly 500 pieces, the upcoming set is packed with references to Iron Man 2 and will be launching on June 1.

LEGO launches new Iron Man Armory set

If you haven’t already checked out all of the other new LEGO summer 2022 sets that have been revealed this week so far, be sure to go dive in right here. On top of new Minecraft, City, Creator, and Ninjago builds, there is also a buildable Baby Groot that headlines all of the LEGO Marvel action so far. And now of course today’s new reveal, as well.

Expanding the Infinity Sage collection from last year, the new LEGO Iron Man Armory arrives straight out of the Golden Avenger’s sequel. It’s one of the first Iron man 2 LEGO sets to exist period, and brings many of the more iconic moments of the movie into brick-built form. Stacking up to 496 pieces, this just the latest recreation of Tony Stark’s hall of armor and joins two previous sets that have given builders a chance to score some new suits.

In this case, you’re looking at eight of the different stalls that can be rearranged and stacked in various arrangements much like we’ve seen in the past. Alongside minifigure versions of the various Iron Man MKs (don’t worry, we’ll get there in a second), there are also some holographic pieces depicting other iconic suits in the hero’s arsenal.

Alongside the actual armory, minifigures are taking the spotlight this time around. Fittingly for Iron Man, there are four different suits from the hall of armor, including MK3, MK25, and MK85. Then there’s an actual Tony figure who is joined by the likes of Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine, and Whiplash. Just about all of the figures are exclusive to the set, and they all have new helmet molds, as well. These new designs are something of a cross between the previous two versions, sporting a more sleek look that still allows the front faceplate to fold up.

Expand your LEGO Iron Man Armory on June 1

Arriving on June 1, the LEGO Iron Man Armory will be debuting before the rest of the Marvel summer 2022 lineup. It will arrive with a $89.99 price tag, which is honestly pretty steep for something with this few pieces. Though it’s clear that the LEGO Group is putting a lot of value on the exclusive new figures, which at least helps justify the pricing.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There have been whisperings of this set going around for awhile, and so I am so excited that the LEGO Iron Man Armory has finally been revealed. I adore the figure selection first and foremost, and can tolerate the price tag. The biggest complaint I have is that this isn’t compatible with the two existing hall of armor sets. I would have loved for the LEGO Group to stick with the same stall designs as last time around to keep everything uniform, though I do honestly like the refreshed builds better this time around.

All told, I will definitely be picking at least one of these up on launch day, so stay tuned for some hands-on coverage come June 1. In the meantime, go check out all of the new LEGO sets that dropped for the start of May and then all of the other upcoming builds we have to look forward to.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow as well as on our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO products from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!