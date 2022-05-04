Amazon lows hit Razer’s Star Wars Wireless Xbox gamepad and charging cradle from $140

Alongside the rest of today’s massive collection of deals from a galaxy far, far away in our May the 4th deal hub, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Razer Limited Edition Star Wars Xbox Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle at $139.99 shipped. You’ll find both the Boba Fett and Mandalorian editions at the discount rate, down from the $180 regular price and at the best we have tracked. This is a new all-time low on the Boba Fett model and matching the best we have seen on Mando. Much like the new Captain America edition that was just unveiled, the designs are inspired by the titular character’s armor with 12-hours of battery life, Razer-approved “Impulse Analog” triggers, and magnetic contact systems with the included charging cradle. They are compatible with Series X|S, Xbox One, Mac, and PC systems. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Now that the Razer models are undercutting the Controller Gear Star Wars: Squadrons gamepad and charging cradle bundle, today’s lead deals are about as affordable as it gets for an officially licensed package with comparable specs. But you might want to at least check out this rare price on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X now that it’s down at $38 shipped on Amazon with the brand’s button mapping and customization options in tow.

For all things Star Wars Day 2022, you’ll want to head right over to our master roundup. You’ll find a serious collection of rare deals on the LEGO kits from across the galaxy alongside toys, collectibles, movie packages, and much more. That’s on top of a slew of both newer and classic Star Wars Xbox games including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, KOTOR 1 and 2, and Battlefront II, just for starters.

Razer LE Boba Fett Wireless Controller features:

Inspired by Boba Fett’s Helmet: Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction—a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately)

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision

Textured Grips: Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold

