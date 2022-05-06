Bose’s beloved QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones now $100 off at $199 shipped

The official Bose eBay store is now offering its QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $199 shipped in new condition. Regularly $299, this is $100 off, $15 under the price Bose is offering on refurbished units directly from its site, and the best we can find. Amazon’s listing has them up at $299 as well. While they might not be the latest and greatest from the brand, they still deliver world class noise cancellation for drowning out sound on planes or while getting some work done and more. They are also a great sounding pair of headphones with up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and built-in access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Bose wrapped them in Alcantra – a “soft covering material used in yachts and high-end automobiles” – alongside soft ear cups “manufactured from a synthetic protein leather.” Head below for more details.

While you won’t get the high-end Bose treatment, a more cost-effective option comes by way of the deal we are tracking on Anker’s Soundcore Life Q35 active noise cancelation cans at $97.50. Now 25% off the going rate, Anker’s headphone solutions are some of the best in the price range with notable battery life and respectable noise cancellation tech. Get a closer look at this set right here.

Alongside an ongoing deal on Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker, we are also tracking a great deal on JBL’s 2021 Live ANC Free and PRO+ wireless earbuds at up to $105 off if you’re looking to go the earbuds route. Just make sure you scope the $100 price drop still live on Apple’s AirPods Max with best-in-class ANC tech and several color options alongside everything else in our headphones deal hub while you’re at it.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II features:

QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are engineered with renowned noise cancellation. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you have instant access to millions of songs, playlists and more—hands free. Simply choose your voice assistant and ask away. What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. Proprietary technology continuously monitors and measures outside noise and then cancels it with the opposite signal.

