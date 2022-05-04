AirPods Max are now $100 off in several styles with best-in-class ANC in tow

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in four colorways for $449 shipped. Matching the second-best price of the year courtesy of the retailer, you can save $100 off the usual $549 price tag. Today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention from well over a month ago and applies to nearly all of the colorways instead of a select few styles. Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Amazon is also marking down the even more affordable AirPods 2. Right now Apple’s previous-generation true wireless earbuds are down to $99.99 and matching one of the best prices of the year with all of the expected access to Hey Siri, 24 hours of listening with the charging case, and fast pairing to your iPhone thanks to the H1 chip.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, this week has also kicked off with some other rare and notable discounts. Most notably is Apple’s all-new M1 Max Mac Studio, which is now on sale for one of the very first times following a $100 discount. This may be the baseline offering, but it still packs quite a punch as the most capable desktop Mac right now.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

