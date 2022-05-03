Tune Anker’s Soundcore Life Q35 active noise cancelation to your liking for $97.50 (Save 25%)

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its Soundcore Life Q35 Active Noise Cancelation Headphones for $97.49 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 25% discount is a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. One of the standout features of these headphones is the active noise cancellation. Three different modes are available for tuning out specific frequencies of sound (transport, outdoor, and indoor). Each earcup has two microphones for effectively canceling noise. You can expect upwards of 40 hours of battery life when using ANC and 60 hours with it disabled. The lightweight build of the Q35 allows for comfortable all-day use. The Soundcore app can be used to tune the EQ manually or from 22 presets. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $50. These headphones feature JBL’s “renowned” Pure Bass sound. Bluetooth 5.0 is used to wireless stream audio and you can switch between two devices at the press of a button. You can also expect 40 hours of battery life from these headphones as well. You do lose active noise cancelation with these headphones, but those are sacrifices you make to save a buck.

Right now you can grab the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $140. This is a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked for these earbuds and nets you an 8-hour battery life that is supplemented with another 30 hours with the case. You can also save on the Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone for $149. This microphone is rarely discounted and is one of the best podcasting microphones around.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphone features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones can be worn all day thanks to their lightweight build and memory foam padded earcups and headband. A built-in sensor detects when they’re removed from your ears and instantly pauses the audio.

