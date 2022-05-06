SIGMA’s F1.4 mirrorless trio of lenses sees FUJIFILM X Mount upgrades, order today

The “F1.4 Mirrorless Trio” from SIGMA is now available in the FUJIFILM X Mount system after being announced back in February. Another mirrorless lens that is currently available in the Sony E-Mount and L-Mount systems will get a FUJIFILM X release, expected in December 2022.

Mirrorless cameras have been taking over the market as prices have reduced over the years. With this shift in camera technology, lenses have been adopting newer mounting systems. SIGMA has been upgrading some of its existing lens systems to the Sony E-Mounts and L-Mounts, and now the FUJIFILM X Mount system. The “F1.4 Mirrorless Trio” of lenses consists of three primes with the focal lengths being 16, 30, and 56mm and the aperture being the aforementioned f/1.4. The lens being prime means it has a fixed focal length, but typically has the benefit of a wider aperture. The minimum aperture with these three lenses is f/16.

One of the services SIGMA offers is its mount conversion. Let’s say you used to shoot with the Sony lineup of cameras but have switched to FUJIFILM. Instead of having to buy all-new lenses for the different mounting system, you can send your lens to SIGMA and they will convert it to the new system. It is a paid service, but can save you hundreds of dollars on a new lens. It should also be noted that only certain lenses are supported for this service.

SIGMA 16mm f/1.4 SIGMA 30mm f/1.4 SIGMA 56mm f/1.4

SIGMA is also planning the E-Mount release of an existing 18-50mm f/2.8 mirrorless lens for Decemeber 2022. Unlike the lenses above, this one is not prime and has a focal range. A nice feature compared to other lenses, you will have the f/2.8 aperture across this focal range.

SIGMA FUJIFILM X Mount Availability

You can pick up the “F1.4 Mirrorless Trio” of E-Mount SIGMA lenses from authorized dealers now from $339. Check below for links to various retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

I am a Nikon user myself, so I don’t know too much about the FUJIFILM camera system, but it’s always great to see lenses getting upgraded to support other brands. I use a SIGMA 150-600mm lens for my rocket launch photography, and it works great. I highly recommend SIGMA lenses. Now my question is this, SIGMA: When will the “F1.4 Mirrorless Trio” see the Nikon Z-Mount system?

