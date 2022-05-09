Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now even more affordable at $423 (New low, Reg. $530)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $423.02 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $530, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $107 off. This is $7 below the previous mention and first discount since back in March, too. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the companion Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover to $104. Down from the usual $160 price tag, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention and a total of 35% off the going rate. Bringing this accessory into the mix delivers a physical typing experience and folio design that also props up the screen for watching movies and the like.

As far as other discounts on Samsung’s latest go, its all-new 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs are also still on sale this week. Delivering the very first discounts on the just-released models, these just hit the scene back in April and are now already as much as $239 off. The much more unique offerings trade in the black plastic bezels found on your typical TV and instead sport designs that should blend right in with the rest of your home decor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

