Razer’s Kishi Android Game Controller with pass-through charging drops to $45 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $80 like it goes for at Best Buy, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. A notable option for both Android-based and Xbox Cloud gaming running on your handset, it is designed to deliver “console-level control to your phone.” The Kishi wraps your smartphone with a more traditional Razer-approved gamepad including clickable analog thumbsticks, a traditional D-pad, and a familiar deck of face buttons and triggers. The USB-C connection also provides pass-through charging for your smart device with a “zero latency” experience in tow. You can get even more details in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

If you can make do with something that will work alongside the Xbox gamepads you already have laying around, something like the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip is a notable option. You can still land one for just $9 Prime shipped on Amazon, which is a 2022 low at about 40% off the going rate. Get all of the details you need in our deal coverage right here.

And while we are talking Android gear, be sure to check out the ongoing deals we have on the OnePlus 9 Pro as well as Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra models that are now sitting at new all-time lows. You might also want to take a look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE while it’s at the best price we have tracked and then swing by our Android deal hub for even more while you’re at it.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android features:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, Black Desert Mobile, emulators, & many more.

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port

