PowerA’s cloud gaming-ready Xbox controller smartphone clip now at $9 (2022 low, 40% off)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox One Wireless Controllers at $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is up to 40% off the going rate, within $2.50 of the lowest price we have seen at Amazon, and the best we have tracked there in nearly a year. Designed in partnership with the Xbox Design Studio, this officially licensed clip allows you to securely attach your mobile gaming device to a Microsoft wireless controller, making it great option for Xbox cloud gaming and the like. Compatible with “most smartphones” (max 3.12-inch width), it features dual locking articulation points so you can get it at the perfect angle alongside a foldable design for easy storage and transportation. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many notable alternatives specifically for Xbox controllers out there. You might find some no name brands for a touch less on Amazon, but it’s hard to recommend those over the officially licensed PowerA model, especially when it’s down at under $9 Prime shipped.

Alongside all of today’s May the 4th deals, we are now also tracking Razer’s Star Wars Wireless Xbox gamepad and charging cradle bundles at some of the best prices yet. The Bob Fett model is now at a new Amazon all-time and the Mandalorian variant is matching a one-day all-time best price we featured previously. Alongside the striking designs, they deliver 12-hours of battery life, Razer quality builds, and compatibility with all Xbox consoles and modern Windows rigs. Get a closer look right here.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip features:

Jump into mobile gaming with this expertly engineered phone clip designed in partnership with the Xbox Design Studio. Choose from hundreds of games across multiple platforms that are compatible with Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controllers. Dual locking articulation points help you reduce fatigue during extended gaming sessions by ergonomically balancing your phone over the controller’s center of gravity. The extendable arm secures and protects your phone with rubberized grips and backing pad that fits devices up to 3.12″ (79mm) wide.

