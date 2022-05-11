Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger $28 (Save 35%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 65W USB-C Wall Charger for $27.94 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 202VHQRW at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Down from $43, this is delivering a new all-time low that’s $8 under our previous mention. You’re also looking at one of the first notable discounts, too. This 3-port USB-C charger is centered around GaN technology in order to power three different devices at a time. There’s the main 65W USB-C port that can top off MacBooks and the like as well as a secondary slot that can handle 20W for dual charging and an 8.5W USB-A slot.
UGREEN 65W USB C PD fast charger can charge 3 devices simultaneously with high-speed, so, there’s no need to juggle with several chargers. With a foldable prong design, UGREEN 65w USB-C power adapter offers greater portability and simpler storage for you to carry in your backpack or bag on the go. Adopt new Gallium Nitride technology, the 65w usb c gan charger delivers power more efficiently, while generating less waste of energy and heat.
One Charger for More Devices: UGREEN 3-Port USB C charger provides an enormous 65W of charging power, that’s enough to fast charge your phone, tablet, and laptops from a single charger. Thanks to the cutting-edge GaN chip, the Ugreen 65W USB C wall charger is 50% smaller than the original 61W USB-C charger and has a foldable plug to provide the best travel experience possible.
