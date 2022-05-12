JBL’s waterproof Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits best price of 2022 at $120 ($60 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $180 and currently marked down to $150 in Amazon’s JBL spring speaker sale, today’s offer is up to 33% off the going rate for a solid $60 in savings and the best price we have tracked this year. Available in a several color options at the discounted rate, this one is a more powerful solution than most of the other models on sale right now with “JBL Pro Sound” and up to 20 hours of battery life alongside an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. A built-in power bank for giving your smartphone and other gear a quick boost is joined by JBL’s Party Mode that allows you to link a pair of speakers together for expanded sound. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon’s spring JBL Bluetooth speaker sale is still in full swing with prices starting from $30 on its ultra-portable solutions and more. You won’t find the Charge 5 in there as low as it is above, but the rest of the models are at the best prices we can find and make for wonderful spring and summer options.

For something even more affordable, checkout the ongoing price drop live not he popular OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker at under $20 Prime shipped. Then dive into our coverage of Marshall’s brand new Willen and Emberton II models. The brand expended its stable of vintage-inspired speakers earlier this month with the latest portable models featuring the usual vinyl-wrapped vintage approach, IP67 water-resistance, and much more. Get a closer look right here.

JBL Charge 5 features:

JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators

Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime

Take the Charge with you anywhere due to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for really incredible sound

Built-in powerbank lets you charge your devices without taking a break

