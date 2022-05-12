Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with OtterBox’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Station at $45

Amazon is offering the OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for MagSafe for $45.28 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 43% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen on Amazon. It currently goes for the $80 list price from OtterBox directly. This charging station is designed to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one location. The no-slip, weighted design of this stand allows you to save space without dealing with the charging cords for all the devices. You will need to supply your own Apple Watch charging cord, but the stand has a dedicated cable wrap to keep the excess out of the way. The charger is powered by a 36W wall brick with a 2-meter USB-C to USB-C cable. A glow-in-the-dark ring allows for easy location at night. Keep reading for more.

There are not many MagSafe charging stations like the OtterBox option above that are available for less than $45. One option is the U-good Aluminum Alloy 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $45 with the on-page coupon clipped. The MagSafe charger for iPhones will provide 10W of power, 5W for the AirPods and other wirelessly charged earbuds, and 3W for the Apple Watch. A 20W wall plug is included to power this charging station as well. It should be noted that you can’t be as certain with non-name-brand products, but the seller has 98% positive lifetime feedback and the charger is highly rated.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $9 headlined by the Belkin Wireless Charging Speaker for $30. Looking to upgrade your Apple Watch? The Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular is being offered for $430 from Amazon. This is a new all-time low and is $99 off the total price.

OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Sleek design optimized for home and office with premium, fingerprint-resistant finish; no-slip, weighted design holds stand in place as you click devices on and off with one hand.

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology; stand is powered by fast charging 36W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included)​​.

Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods, integrates Apple Watch charger. Apple Watch charger sold separately. A USB-A to USB-C adapter will be needed to support the Apple Watch Series 7. Only wireless charging capable AirPods cases are compatible.

