Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Legend of the Moon, Hexologic, and more

All of Tuesday’s Android app deals have now been gathered up for you down below. Alongside of the Google Play deals, we are also tracking solid price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone and the OnePlus 9 5G at a new all-time low. As for the apps, headliner offers include titles like Legend of the Moon, Data Defense, Hexologic, Quell+, Car Costs Complete, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Alongside ongoing price drops on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro, today saw Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone go $100 off over at Amazon. Just be sure to scope out this 1-day deal on the OnePlus 9 5G model while it’s at a new all-time low with $230 in savings. Then go dive into today’s Anker Android and charging essentials sale starting from $8 and hit up our smartphone accessories roundup for more. 

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

