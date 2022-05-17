Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables $11, more

AMONER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $13 to $14, today’s deal marks the third best price that we’ve seen all year long. Designed to finally bring fast charging to your iPhone or iPad with Lightning, these USB-C cables also allow you to use an iPad Pro or your MacBook to power a device too. On top of that, each cable measures six feet long and is also made from braided nylon for added durability. Plus, since you’re getting two cables, today’s deal allows you to keep one at your bedside for charging overnight and another in the car to power up while on the way to or from work.

Sync and Charge — Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, efficient to transmit music, file, picture and video in short time. USB-C cable supports PD Charge Slim, Small and Smart — Type-c interface is much slim and thinner than normal charging cables, more suitable for miniaturization of increasing electronic products. Reversible connector simplifies the connection without checking direction. Incredible Quality — The durable nylon fiber and alloy molded shell adds the elasticity and strength to defend external fraction and heavy usage. Thick copper wire ensures stable charging output.

