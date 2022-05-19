Android app deals of the day: Teslagrad, Forest Golf, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

Thursday’s best Android app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Joining the Google Play software offers, we have solid price drops on the Moto G 5G and Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Teslagrad, Forest Golf Planner, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan), FTP Server, SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator), and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Moto G 5G at $50 off alongside other Motorola handsets from $145. On top of the first discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers, we are also tracking new all-time lows on Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet. Just be sure to scope out this deal on Anker’s floating wireless Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Teslagrad:

Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!