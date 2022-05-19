Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $7.50 (70% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive lifetime feedback, an official reseller) via Amazon is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $7.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MY86WB9P at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $25, you’re saving quite a bit here, with today’s deal knocking a full 70% off and marking the best price that we’ve tracked for this charger. You’ll find that this charger is the perfect brick to toss in your bag when heading out on vacation this summer. It delivers 18W over USB-C and 12W with USB-A, making it quite versatile. I love dual USB-C/A chargers specifically for traveling as a single plug can charge my iPhone over USB-C to Lightning (or MagSafe) and the Type-A port is perfect for powering my Apple Watch. Plus, it’s quite compact, meaning it won’t take up a ton of room in your laptop bag or purse.
Dual-port Fast Charging: with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery Port and a 12W USB-A port, fast charge 2 devices simultaneously. Charge the iPhone 13 Pro to 60% in just 30 minutes. that’s up to 4x faster than the 5W original charger. Super Si, Super Cool: Introducing the Coolest innovative technology – SuperSi, This incredible heat-dissipating Silicon-based material was designed to run cool and safe even while working under overheating. meanwhile, built-in Real-time battery tracking, charge even more peace of mind.
Ultra-Compact: thanks to the highly integrated stacking design and foldable plug, so it can easily offer portable, fast charging at home, in the office, or on the go. Universal Compatibility: Compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device and USB‑A–enabled device. Baseus recommends pairing it with the iPhone 13 Series, iPad Pro 12.9″ and Samsung Galaxy S21 for optimal charging performance.
