Android app deals of the day: Meganoid 1 and 2, JETZ, Dead Cells, The Almost Gone, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday’s best Android app deals are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the brand’s Chromebook Go, you’ll find all of the best software price drops now waiting down below. Our collection is headlined by Meganoid 1 and 2, Neoteria, JETZ, Dead Cells, INC:The Beginning, The Almost Gone, Strange Telephone, Heroes of Loot 2, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

A new all-time low is now live on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ alongside today’s Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet to headline today’s Android hardware deals. We are also tracking a $50 price drop at the Samsung Chromebook Go sitting alongside Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD, today’s offer on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM flagship speaker, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Meganoid:

Meganoid is a challenging platformer, generating new levels on every play session. Find many items to enhance your character and his abilities while you descend down into the Meganoid space ship. Do you rush for the exit, or do you take your time to collect everything there is, barely escaping the security drones that will hunt you down if you linger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 30% on NETGEAR CM700 Cable Modem at $70
Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower hi...
Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K ga...
Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer drops t...
Bring a NEOGEO Mini arcade console into your collection...
Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather and Silico...
Save 29% on GIGABYTE's A5 K1 Ryzen 7/RTX 3060 Laptop
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 5nm CPUs will have DDR5/PCIe 5.0...
Load more...
Show More Comments