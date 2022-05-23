Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $95 discount to new Amazon low

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Reg. $900 $805

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $804.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is still one of the first cash discounts so far and a new Amazon low at $95 off. This is also $25 under our previous mention, as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s latest Android tablet lineup, the more entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 is a worthwhile alternative to consider. Delivering a smaller 11-inch LCD display, this model starts from $650 at Amazon snd packs much of the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support otherwise.

 Though if you’re just looking to get in on the Galaxy S22 series for the first time, we’re still tracking some discounts on Samsung’s latest. Spanning all three months, you can now score new all-time lows on each of the handsets at up to $250 off to go alongside all of the other discounts in our Android guide this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

A $249 discount drops Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacB...
Save up to $300 on LG’s popular C1 4K OLED TVs with H...
Amazon’s latest Echo speakers, smart displays, an...
Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger sees first d...
Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, M1 i...
Save 18% on Razer's Chroma Laptop Stand with USB-C Hub
Save 29% when you bundle this TEAMGROUP memory and SSD
LEGO celebrating 90th anniversary with Classic LionR...
Load more...
Show More Comments