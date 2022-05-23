Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $95 discount to new Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $804.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is still one of the first cash discounts so far and a new Amazon low at $95 off. This is also $25 under our previous mention, as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s latest Android tablet lineup, the more entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 is a worthwhile alternative to consider. Delivering a smaller 11-inch LCD display, this model starts from $650 at Amazon snd packs much of the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support otherwise.

Though if you’re just looking to get in on the Galaxy S22 series for the first time, we’re still tracking some discounts on Samsung’s latest. Spanning all three months, you can now score new all-time lows on each of the handsets at up to $250 off to go alongside all of the other discounts in our Android guide this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

