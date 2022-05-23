Samsung Chromebook Go packs 12-hour battery life with $50 discount down to $250

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this is the third-best price to date following the $50 discount from its usual $300 price tag. You’re also looking at the lowest in over 2 months. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

Delivering an even more portable form-factor than the lead deal, you can also save on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ right now, too. Albeit a much more expensive offering, this Android tablet comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is sitting at an Amazon low of $95 off.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

