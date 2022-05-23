Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM flagship speaker sees first discount of the year at $50 off

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $399.99 shipped. After seeing a price increase up to $450 last year, today’s offer is the first notable markdown since at $50 off and a new 2022 low. We’ve really only see this on sale twice before, too. As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you’re not trying to serende an entire party this summer, the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 will likely be a better option to consider. This speaker is more than capable of keeping the tunes playing during smaller get-togethers this summer, as well as while you’re just hanging out by the pool or taking a shower thanks to the IP67 waterproof rating. There’s also 20-hour battery life to make the $200 price tag even more compelling.

Speaking of party-ready offerings, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Karaoke-ready 500W Samsung Sound Tower Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Speaker. This offering is now sitting at one of the best prices to date from its usual $500 going rate following a drop down to $179.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features:

HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound and extreme bass that takes your party into the stratosphere Its phenomenal dynamic range brings your tracks to life rendering every sound level in gorgeous detail The brainy adaptive EQ reads the room—or patio or rooftop—and automatically customizes the speaker’s sound until it’s utterly perfect for the space.

