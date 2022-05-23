Hot Wheels Mario Kart Track Set just dropped to the Amazon low at $51 (Re.g up to $85)

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set for $51.09 shipped. Regularly up to $85 at Amazon, it typically does for between $72 and $80 for most of last year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. A wonderful playset for the kids or your Mushroom Kingdom collection, this kit delivers the Mario Kart Circuit Track alongside Mario and Yoshi die-cast karts to go along with it. Features include lap-counting flags, shell deflectors to knock opponents off the track, and launchers to get the race started, among other things. You can even expand the setup down the line with additional Mario-themed Hot Wheels track sets like the Chain Chomp and others. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are several add-ons kits to expand the setup to use your savings on here. But you can also score some additional die-cast racers with the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Characters and Karts 4-pack. These feature an assorted bundle of additional characters from the Mushroom Kingdom including Waluigi, Toad, Peach, and even Diddy Kong. They start at $24 Prime shipped and you can take a closer look right here.

Speaking of Nintendo, this morning saw Super Mario Maker 2 go 35% off for your Switch game library and we are still tracking an Amazon low on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console. Just be sure to scope out the new Mario Strikers Battle League gameplay, the latest on Splatoon 3, and the now live Kirby 64 for Switch Online. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about Fall Guys going FREE on Switch starting next month.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set features:

Hot Wheels brings the fast-paced action of the Mario Kart to life with the ultimate Mario Circuit Track, inspired by iconic courses from the critically-acclaimed video game. Race as Mario Kart fan-favorites Mario and Yoshi as die-cast kart vehicles and overcome obstacles and challenges—just like in the game, but this time on Hot Wheels track! Load karts into the launchers and turn on the booster to launch into action around the track and through the inverted loop! Set features include lap-counting flags, a booster, green shell obstacles to knock off your opponent and more. Amp up challenges by reconfiguring the track and connecting the Piranha Plant and Thwomp Ruins track sets (sold separately) to the full Mario Kart Circuit track set.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

