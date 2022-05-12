New Mario Strikers Battle League gameplay just hit the pitch, 8-players on one Switch, more

Now that Switch Sports is out in the wild, it’s time to turn our attention to the new Mario Strikers Battle League ahead of its launch next month. The next big sports outing for the Mushroom Kingdom has Mario and friends taking the pitch in Nintendo’s latest themed soccer title. Centered around what sounds like a version of European football Nintendo has invented known as Strike, it is described as a “soccer-like sport with no rules” where players do whatever it takes to win. Nintendo has just launched a new overview trailer with nearly five minutes of gameplay footage and details. Head below for a closer look.

New Mario Strikers Battle League gameplay

Players will still be dribbling, passing, and shooting for the goal like in any soccer game, just with no fouls, an electric fence, and loads of power-ups. The 5 versus 5 matches come along with all of your favorite characters from the Mushroom including Mario and his taller brother, Bowser, Peach, Donkey Kong, Rosalina, Wario, Toad, and more, each with their own stats and skills (not unlike Mario Kart). There are also stat changing gear that be equipped on each of them.

Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.

Feast your eyes on today’s new Mario Strikers Battle League – Overview Trailer:

Using a single Joy-Con controller each, Mario Strikers Battle League supports up to eight real players on the same Nintendo Switch system alongside online multiplayer (two real players per system) as well as the ability to join and manage custom clubs with bespoke uniforms for additional multiplayer action.

See more Pull out all the stops with powerful Hyper Strikes, get gritty by tackling enemies, and use items to turn the tide of the game when #MarioStrikers: Battle League arrives on 6/10.



Check out the latest trailer to get the jump on all you'll need to know to rule the field! pic.twitter.com/4F411JM1IM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 12, 2022

Initially unveiled during the big February Nintendo Direct showcase, Mario Strikers Battle League is set for release on June 10, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and pre-orders are now live on Amazon.

