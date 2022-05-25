Android app deals of the day: 60 Seconds!, Zenge, Human Anatomy Atlas, more

Justin Kahn
Today’s collection of Android app deals are now live and organized for you down below the jump. Just be sure to scope out today’s new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, this OnePlus 10 Pro promotion, and some of the best prices yet on Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV lineup. Our app collection is headlined by titles like 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Zenge, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Kenshō, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro at $799 with a FREE OnePlus Watch. From there you’ll find a $100 price drop on Belkin’s Google Assistant Smart Speaker as well as some new all-time lows on Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV lineup. Just be sure to explore today’s Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale as well as our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on 60 Seconds! Reatomized:

Dolores, Ted, Mary Jane and Timmy return to face the nuclear apocalypse in this new, remastered edition of the classic atomic adventure – 60 Seconds! Reatomized, featuring high resolution art support, refreshed 2D graphics and hand-drawn 3D textures, new interactive menu, improved UI system, a technical refresh, and of course… new content!

