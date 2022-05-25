Android app deals of the day: 60 Seconds!, Zenge, Human Anatomy Atlas, more

Today’s collection of Android app deals are now live and organized for you down below the jump. Just be sure to scope out today’s new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, this OnePlus 10 Pro promotion, and some of the best prices yet on Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV lineup. Our app collection is headlined by titles like 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Zenge, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Kenshō, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Learn Korean Pro – Phrasebook FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 $1 (Reg. $25)
- Muscle Premium – Human Anatomy $1 (Reg. $25)
- Anatomy & Physiology $1 (Reg. $35)
- Physiology & Pathology $1 (Reg. $25)
- Quell Zen $2 (Reg. $4)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Death Come True $9.50 (Reg. $17)
- Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Alpha Launcher Prime Themes $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Pupil Distance PD Meter Pro $2.50 (Reg. $4)
Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro at $799 with a FREE OnePlus Watch. From there you’ll find a $100 price drop on Belkin’s Google Assistant Smart Speaker as well as some new all-time lows on Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV lineup. Just be sure to explore today’s Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale as well as our smartphone accessories roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- “OXXO” – Puzzle Game To Relax FREE (Reg. $2)
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Evoland 2 $5 (Reg. $8.50)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $1.50 (Reg. $14)
- Handy List $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Sky Light Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Survive: The Lost Lands $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- A-2481 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Electron Config Pro $0.50 (Reg. $8)
- Planet Genesis 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- Nano Teleprompter $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox $1 (Reg. $3)
More on 60 Seconds! Reatomized:
Dolores, Ted, Mary Jane and Timmy return to face the nuclear apocalypse in this new, remastered edition of the classic atomic adventure – 60 Seconds! Reatomized, featuring high resolution art support, refreshed 2D graphics and hand-drawn 3D textures, new interactive menu, improved UI system, a technical refresh, and of course… new content!
