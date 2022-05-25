New lows hit Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV lineup starting from $548 (Up to $300 off)

Alongside the first price drops on the latest models from Samsung and LG, Amazon is now knocking up to $300 or more of the 2022 Sony 4K TVs. First up, we are tracking the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series Google TV at $848 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is over $150 off the going rate, slightly below the discounted $850 price tag at Best Buy, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside AirPlay 2 support and Google Assistant/Alexa voice commands, this model delivers a “flush surface and narrow bezel” as well as compatibility with the BRAVIA CAM (video chat, gesture support, and more). You’ll also find the 4K HDR X1 Processor, Dolby Vision, an HDMI 2.1 port, USB connectivity, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for additional details and down below for even more Sony 2022 4K TV deals.

Enjoy a smart Google TV experience equipped with the picture processing power to make everything you watch feel so real. Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive. Organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay2 support. Video chat with friends and family on the big screen and use Gesture Control for uninterrupted control of the TV without a remote.