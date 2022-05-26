Get the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition arcade cabinet at Amazon low of $500

Amazon is offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade Cabinet with Riser at $499.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $100 off its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Those who are a fan of Street Fighter II will love this at-home arcade cabinet. Not only does it look great, but it’s also a must-have for retro gamers celebrating the title’s 30th anniversary. There are a total of 12 games included as well, including Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Hyper Fighting, Turbo, Darkstalkers, and many others. Plus, this cabinet includes a matching riser that makes it the same height as most typical arcade cabinets for a more authentic feel. Keep reading for more.

Get the matching Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Street Fighter II Adjustable Stool for $69.99 at Amazon, which is on sale from its normal going rate of $80 there. This is the perfect pair with your new cabinet from today’s lead deal as it’s the matching seat designed to go alongside it. It’s adjustable from 21.5- to 29.5-inches and features a chrome-plated steel frame for an authentic look.

However, this is far from the only arcade deals that we’re tracking right now. Notably, there’s a slew of other Arcade1Up discounts going on from earlier this week with up to $200 in savings. The deals range from 2-player tables to Countercades and everything in-between. Pricing starts at $150, and you won’t want to miss these arcade discounts, so act fast before they’re gone.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition features:

Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce the Street Fighter II big blue home arcade cabinet on its 30th year anniversary since its release, Featuring a phenomenal iconic game list of twelve classic Capcom titles. Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Street Fighter II’ Hyper fighting, Super Street Fighter II turbo, Super puzzle Fighter II turbo, darkstalkers, night warriors: darkstalkers’ Revenge, darkstalkers 3, saturday night slam Masters, Knights of the round, eco fighters, Capcom sports Club, and muscle Bomber duo are all packed inside this machine. Switch up to any included game at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus.

