Get the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition arcade cabinet at Amazon low of $500

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonArcade1Up
Amazon low $100 off

Amazon is offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade Cabinet with Riser at $499.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $100 off its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Those who are a fan of Street Fighter II will love this at-home arcade cabinet. Not only does it look great, but it’s also a must-have for retro gamers celebrating the title’s 30th anniversary. There are a total of 12 games included as well, including Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Hyper Fighting, Turbo, Darkstalkers, and many others. Plus, this cabinet includes a matching riser that makes it the same height as most typical arcade cabinets for a more authentic feel. Keep reading for more.

Get the matching Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Street Fighter II Adjustable Stool for $69.99 at Amazon, which is on sale from its normal going rate of $80 there. This is the perfect pair with your new cabinet from today’s lead deal as it’s the matching seat designed to go alongside it. It’s adjustable from 21.5- to 29.5-inches and features a chrome-plated steel frame for an authentic look.

However, this is far from the only arcade deals that we’re tracking right now. Notably, there’s a slew of other Arcade1Up discounts going on from earlier this week with up to $200 in savings. The deals range from 2-player tables to Countercades and everything in-between. Pricing starts at $150, and you won’t want to miss these arcade discounts, so act fast before they’re gone.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition features:

Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce the Street Fighter II big blue home arcade cabinet on its 30th year anniversary since its release, Featuring a phenomenal iconic game list of twelve classic Capcom titles. Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Street Fighter II’ Hyper fighting, Super Street Fighter II turbo, Super puzzle Fighter II turbo, darkstalkers, night warriors: darkstalkers’ Revenge, darkstalkers 3, saturday night slam Masters, Knights of the round, eco fighters, Capcom sports Club, and muscle Bomber duo are all packed inside this machine. Switch up to any included game at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Grace the game room with Arcade1Up 2-player tables at $...
Bring a NEOGEO Mini arcade console into your collection...
Lenovo Memorial Day sale on tablets and computers
Save 20% on Anker PowerExpand aluminum USB-C hubs from ...
Pad & Quill Memorial Day MacBook case/bag sale now...
Amazon Renogy Gold Box from $102 has flexible solar pan...
Pick up Klipsch's 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos System at $489
SteelSeries’ new Arctis Nova Pro headset offers A...
Load more...
Show More Comments