Grace the game room with Arcade1Up 2-player tables at $200 off: PAC-MAN, Marvel, Pong, more

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table (Black Series Edition) for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently matched at GameStop, this is $200 in savings, the same price as both our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Amazon also has the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table at $499.99, down from the regular $700. They feature a 17-inch LCD screen, a pair of control panels for 2-player action, built-in speakers, and make for a wonderful centerpiece in the game room. The pair of clear deck protectors is a nice touch in case anyone gets a little bit excited and spills their drink all over the table top as well. Head below for more Arcade1Up Head-to-Head Gaming Table offers. 

More Arcade1Up Gaming Table deals:

While our previous Mortal Kombat upright Arcade1Up cabinet deal has now come and gone, there are some affordable machines from the brand seeing solid price drops below:

Then go dive into our latest coverage of the brand’s new releases including the BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game – PAC-MANIA Edition, MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game – Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and ATARI Legacy Arcade Game – Centipede Edition. 

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table features:

Power up that arcade nostalgia (no matter what decade you grew up in!) with this special edition table, as you guide Pac-Man through those mazes while evading Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, this Pac table PACKS in an unreal eleven additional classic games: Galaga, Dig Dug, Mappy, THE Tower of Druaga, Rompers, New Rally-X, Rolling Thunder, Dig Dug II, Galaxian, PAC & PAL, and Super Pac-Man, all included!

