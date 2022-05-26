‘Would you kindly’ go download the BioShock Collection while it’s completely FREE on PC?

After featuring Borderlands 3 previously, the next Epic Games Store free game is now live. So “would you kindly” go head over to this page and claim your copy of the BioShock Collection? The Epic Games Store is in the midst of its giant Mega summer sale right now, offering thousands of game deals across every genre alongside what appears to be a revolving door of limited-time freebie game offers. And right now you can score the legendary BioShock franchise completely free of charge. Head below for more details.

The next Epic Games Store free game

The next Epic Games Store free game is actually three iconic titles packed into the BioShock Collection. Regularly $60 on the Epic Games Store, you can now descend to Rapture and ascend to the sky city of Columbia in the original BioShock game, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite for free.

Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds.

Simply login to your Epic Games Store account and head over to this page to claim your free copy.

BioShock Collection on PC: FREE (Reg. $60)

