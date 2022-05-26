SimpliSafe’s 7-piece wireless security system with two outdoor cameras falls to $341 ($49 off)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 7-piece Wireless Home Security System for $341.05 shipped. Normally $390, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far this year and saves you a total of $49 as well. If you’re looking for a way to keep your home safe this summer as you head out on road trips, then SimpliSafe is a great option. You have the option to self-monitor or have it 24/7 professionally monitored, depending on what works best for your budget. Today’s deal includes two sets of indoor sensors to place on doors or windows, and there are also two outdoor cameras bundled with it. All of this combines to ensure you know when someone enters or exits the home and who walks up to the door, all without ever having to be there. Plus, the cameras have 8x zoom and a built-in spotlight to ensure you can see things that are far off or in the dark. Keep reading for more info.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additional four window/door sensors at Amazon. You can grab the multi-pack for $50 at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

Another great upgrade to your home before heading out of town is a smart thermostat. If you don’t already have one, then the latest Nest is a great option. You’ll find it’s on sale for $60 right now at Best Buy in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition and ships with a 90-day warranty. Both Google Assistant and smartphone control come native, plus the ability to have it automatically lower the temperature whenever you leave so you’re not heating or cooling an empty home.

SimpliSafe Home Monitoring System features:

Outside, cameras alert you when someone approaches your property. Inside sensors are ready to detect and deter intruders — all backed by optional 24/7 professional monitoring

Set everything up easily in about 30 minutes. No drilling or wiring required.

Wireless Outdoor Camera has an ultra-wide 140 degree field of view in HD color night vision and a spotlight that shines when there is motion.

The camera’s battery lasts for months and months on a single charge — and recharges in hours.

