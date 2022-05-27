Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Space Grunts 2, The Almost Gone, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Google Play app deals for your Android gear. Just be sure to check out the Google Nest smart home deals, this OnePlus Pro 10 offer, and Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box before you dive into today’s Android apps. Highlights of today’s collection include title like Dark Rage, Space Grunts 2, The Almost Gone, Groundskeeper2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at Friday’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside today’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale, we are also tracking a host of holiday offers on the Google smart home Nest ecosystem starting from $65. You can browse through all of those deals right here before checking out the OnePlus 10 Pro offers we spotted as well as the Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box from $22, this deal on SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dark Rage:

Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures. Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO officially reveals very first ‘Andor’ ...
Totallee’s logo-free matte and MagSafe iPhone 13 ...
Get Koofr cloud storage on a lifetime 1TB subscription ...
Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 wireless headphones...
Sideshow Star Wars Celebration sale takes up to 20% off...
Save 27% on the meross smart air purifier at $95
Hover-1 Alpha refurb. electric scooter can climb hills ...
Save 24% on the 4-pack of 2022 Tile Pro Trackers
Load more...
Show More Comments