Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Space Grunts 2, The Almost Gone, more

It is now time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Google Play app deals for your Android gear. Just be sure to check out the Google Nest smart home deals, this OnePlus Pro 10 offer, and Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box before you dive into today’s Android apps. Highlights of today’s collection include title like Dark Rage, Space Grunts 2, The Almost Gone, Groundskeeper2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at Friday’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside today’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale, we are also tracking a host of holiday offers on the Google smart home Nest ecosystem starting from $65. You can browse through all of those deals right here before checking out the OnePlus 10 Pro offers we spotted as well as the Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box from $22, this deal on SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dark Rage:

Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures. Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!