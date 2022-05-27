Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Foldable Adjustable Smartphone Stand $10, more

LamicallDirect via Amazon is offering its Foldable Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $9.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally $13, today’s deal comes within $0.50 of our mention of a similar stand from January to mark one of the best prices of the year so far. Designed to fold flat when not in use, this smartphone stand is great to keep in your laptop bag or on your desk for whenever you might need to watch a movie, take a call, or just keep your device within reach. It can adjust in height and angle to ensure that it’s in the perfect position, as well. On top of that, the weighted metal base ensures that it won’t shake or tip over when being used.
The universal phone stand adjustable can be titled to vertical, and height can be extended up to 3.2 inches. It allows you to get a more comfortable viewing angle and height. Reduce the frequency of looking down at the phone screen to avoid hurting your back and neck. A perfect desktop accessory that frees your hands to watch online class, do live stream.
This portable phone stand is easy to carry by anyone. Bi-folding design allows this foldable mobile stand to be pocket-sized. Simply fold it up to a small size anytime and carry around into a handbag, backpack wherever you travel or business trip. Indispensable desk accessories in office, living room, kitchen, bedroom, café, or anywhere else.
