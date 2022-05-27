Timex and Stranger Things celebrate season 4 debut with new watch collection

With the release of volume 1 of the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things comes the launch of Timex’s latest collaboration. As Timex puts it, “two cultural phenomena, Timex and Stranger Things, bring nostalgic elements out of the darkness and into the light with reimagined collection of 3 1980s cult classic watches.” These three watches are now available for purchase.

Stranger Things is the hit Netflix original series that is now in its fourth season, which has just been released. This collaboration comes just in time to celebrate the beloved series with a collection of three watches themed around the show with designs from the 1980s – the Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the “unforgettable” Timex Atlantis. Lucas Sinclair will sport the original Timex Camper in season 4, and you can too with the INDIGLO backlight and hidden image. All three models will come with authentic Stranger Things graphics to further set them apart to stand out.

Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special edition styles proudly resurrect one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends through all generations. Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative Services at Timex Group

Timex X Stranger Things Camper

The other two watches made their original debut around the same time Will Byers mysteriously disappeared in 1983 and feature a custom alarm with the Stranger Things melody. Astute viewers may have noticed that Sheriff Hopper has been sporting the Timex Atlantis in earlier seasons, and now you can pick up the Stranger Things edition Atlantis in his honor. Watch out once the clock hits 3:00 p.m., which reveals a backward number three. “The reason? Only time will tell.”

Timex X Stranger Things T80

Timex X Stranger Things Collection availability

All three watches from the Timex X Stranger Things Collection are now available for purchase at $89 each. Check below for links to each watch.

Timex Camper X Stranger Things 40mm Fabric Strap Watch – $89

Timex T80 X Stranger Things 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $89

Timex Atlantis X Stranger Things 40mm Resin Strap Watch – $89

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally don’t use watches outside of my Apple Watch when I’m going out for an extended period of time. However, I can appreciate nicely designed watches, and this new Stranger Things collection looks like a great addition to a fan’s EDC. It was a great move by Timex and Netflix to time this release with the first volume of season 4.

