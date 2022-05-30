New portable BLUETTI EB3A power station with 100W USB-C lights up your off-grid adventures

BLUETTI is now readying the launch of its latest power station with the new EB3A model. Prepared to power your off-grid adventures this summer and beyond, this lightweight unit will sit in the more affordable price range of the BLUETTI lineup while still delivering all of the most important I/O alongside a 268Wh LiFePO4 battery and the ability to restore 80% of its internal charging power “in just 40 minutes.” All of this is packed inside of a 10-pound unit with a high-resolution liquid crystal display and smartphone control. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New BLUETTI EB3A power station

The new BLUETTI EB3A power station can charge up to nine devices at once. It carries a pair of standard AC outlets at up to 600W alongside two USB-A ports (15W Max), a 100W USB-C port, and a car outlet rated at 120W max – essentially all of the most important and applicable connectivity options most folks would want in a lightweight portable power station. It can even power up to 1200W resistive devices such as hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and heaters alongside its UPS bypass mode.

Whether it’s your MacBook and smartphones or a digital camera, among many other devices, EB3A is ready to power your campsite, come through in a pinch during emergency situations, and/or deliver a lightweight, portable power supply for off-grid adventures.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the specs:

268.8Wh (12Ah) LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery

2 x 120V/5A Outlets

1 x 12V/10A (Car Outlet)

2 x 12V/10A DC 5521 (5.5mm Outlet)

1x 100W USB-C

2 x 5V/3A USB-A

1 x 15W Max Wireless Charging Pad

10.14LB/4.6KG in weight

EB3A’s LiFePO4 battery goes 0 to 80% in 40 minutes

BLUETTI has packed in what it refers to as the “safest, most stable, and most prolonged lifespan LiFeP04 battery technology” into the new EB3A model. Unlike many of its competitors out there making use of lithium-ion batteries, the LiFePO4 battery cell provides efficiency and durability delivering 2,500 or more charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. From there, a built-in Battery Management System (BMS) extends service life via a series of short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload, and overheating protection, among other things.

When you’re ready to juice the internal battery back up, BLUETTI provides three options here: your standard 268W setup, a turbo mode at up to 430W, and a silent option at up to 100W that disables the fan so you can charge it over night while you’re sleeping without it disturbing your ever-important slumber. The EB3A can be powered in six ways including the 12V/24V car cigarette lighter port, your typical wall socket, and optional solar panels, or a combination thereof.

LCD screen and smart control

Alongside the units new and enhanced LCD screen, which displays all of the most pertinent data from remaining capacity percentage and recharge time to input/output metrics, the power station also supports the BLUETTI app. You can monitor and control just about everything on the unit with your handset as well as deliver over-the-air firmware upgrades anywhere your travels might take you.

The new BLUETTI EB3A power station will launch on June 14, 2022, directly via the official site. Be sure to check out the BLUETTI Official Facebook Group and BLUETTI newsletter for a shot at the 23% off early bird pricing.

