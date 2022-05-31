Instant Pot’s 8-qt. Pro model 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker now matching Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offing the 8-quart Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 27% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Bringing 10-in-1 cooking functionality to your kitchen arsenal, the pro model is as great for one-pot meal solutions during the week as it is for side dishes and prepping the meats for the grill this summer. Modes include pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer alongside five “programmable settings for your own special recipes.” It also ships with an extra sealing ring and stainless-steel steamer rack with handles. More details below.

For some more affordable models in the Instant Pot stable of cookers, dive into the latest Amazon sale event. You’ll find dedicated Vortex air fryers as well as multi-cookers and all-in-one countertop ovens marked down and starting from $79. If the larger 8-quart pro model above is overkill for your needs, there’s likely something else on tap right now that will work just right.

The head over to our home goods deal hub for even more ways to upgrade your cooking game ahead of summer events. We are still tracking a solid price drop on the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill as well as Pit Boss’ 820-square inch pellet grill at the 2022 low alongside Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven at the best price we have seen this year. Plus, you still have a chance to land holiday pricing on the Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer, if you jump in sooner than later that is.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

10-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING PROGRAMS: The included 28 program settings are perfect for a selection of essential meals.

CONVENIENT FAVORITES: 5 programmable settings for your own special recipes.

FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook to save time and retain more flavor, or slow cook for traditional recipes.

11-plus PROVEN SAFETY FEATURES: Overheat Protection, safe locking lid, upgraded gentle steam release switch with diffusing cover to reduce noise and prevent splashing on the counter, and more.

