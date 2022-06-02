Android app deals of the day: Evoland, Battle Chasers, Star Vikings Forever, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s Android app deals are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Our software price drops are joined by offers on the Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Evoland, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Star Vikings Forever, Whispering Willows, Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Password Manager SafeInCloud, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

An ongoing price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now joined by this certified refurbished offer offer on the Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB. From there, you’ll find a series of new Android-friendly Anker Amazon offers as well as Ember’s temperature control smart mug and all of today’s smartphone accessories

More Android app deals still live:

More on Evoland:

Evoland is an action adventure game which takes you on a journey through the history of classic adventure and RPG gaming. The game does NOT includes any Ads or In-app payments. As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems and ever-improving graphics. From monochrome to full 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real-time boss fights, Evoland makes you live the evolution of adventure gaming – all with plenty of humor and nods to moments from classic games.

