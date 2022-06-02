Smartphone Accessories: iPhone SE 3 screen protector 3-pack $6 (Save 25%), more

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a 3-pack of its iPhone SE 3 Screen Protectors for $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $8, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low while marking only the third notable discount of the year. While we have seen this bundle sell for $1 less in the past, this is the lowest since August. Delivering three tempered glass screen protectors to keep your iPhone SE 3 looking its best, spending just $6 is as good as it gets for keeping your display free of any scratches, chips, or cracks. And having three of them means you can swap out the screen protector whenever too much wear and tear builds up.
Specifically designed to fit iPhone SE 3/2 2022/2020 Generation 4.7-inch. (NOTE: Due to the round edge of iPhone, the screen protector will NOT cover the full screen, but only the flat area). Precise cutting technique and advanced tempered processing. Protects the screen from scratches and daily wear and tear.
High clarity, high transparency, and high sensitivity touching. Promises the origin beauty of the screen. Easy to install. Bubble-free, waterproof, anti-fingerprints, and anti-dust. Package includes: JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector*3, cleaning kits, instruction, customer service card
