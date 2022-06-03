Android app deals of the day: Samorost 3, The Last Dream, Chess Coach Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We have gathered all of Friday’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend with. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G while they are on sale before you dive into this afternoon’s software offers as well. Our collection is highlighted by titles including Samorost 3, The Last Dream (Full), Shattered Plane, Chess Coach Pro, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

This morning saw a new all-time low hit the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with a bundled S Pen Folio Case and over $500 in savings. That offer joins ongoing deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as today’s price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. As far as add-ons go, be sure to scope out today’s discounts on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker, the metal and fabric 1TB Seagate portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

