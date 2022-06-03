Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with bundled S Pen Folio Case hits $1,371 (New low, Save $509)

$1,371

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone with bundled S Pen Case for $1,371.06 shipped. Normally fetching $1,880, you’re looking at a new all-time low following today’s $509 discount. This also beats our previous mention by $160. Even as reports on what a predecessor may bring to the table begin rolling in, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect. Everything is centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Included with the lead deal alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest S Pen and a companion folio case. We previously found the pack to be a must-have for pairing with Samsung’s new foldable in our hands-on review, which dives into what you’re getting for free with the lead deal.

On the more affordable side of the Samsung stable, we’re currently tracking a price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Now an even better value than before following the $100 discount, this is one of the best discounts yet at $600. Of course, don’t forget to then check out all of the best app and game deals up for the taking to close the week, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen. 

