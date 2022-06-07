simplehuman’s ‘biggest sale of the year’ offers 20% off sensor trash cans, soap pumps, more

simplehuman makes some of the best kitchen products, home accessories, and more, much of which features intelligent sensor-based technology alongside the high-quality metal construction. The rarely discounted products happen to be eligible for one of the brand’s biggest sales of the year through today and tomorrow as it has now launched its friends and family sale. Using a special code, you can knock 20% off your entire order including much of its best kitchen products, from sensor garbage cans and motion-activated soap dispensers to its smart makeup mirrors, and much more. Head below for a closer look and the simplehuman friends and family promotion code.

simplehuman’s best kitchen products go 20% off

simplehuman is now offering 20% off any order using code FAM1W4TPJ6 at checkout. If this code doesn’t work for you, head over to the official site and click the friends and family “sign up for texts” link at the top of the page.

While just about anything you find on the site will drop to one of the best prices of the year, one standout is the rechargeable liquid sensor pump that drops to $56 shipped from the regular $70. It delivers germ-free, non-contact soap to your whole family using a motion-activation sensor as well as a “clog-proof” design that works with both liquid hand soap and sanitizer. The high-grade brushed stainless steel housing features an IP67 waterproof rating so you can rinse it off before or after you’re done juicing it back up with the included charging puck (one charge lasts “over 3 months”).

Browse through the rest of the simplehuman site for additional offers on its best kitchen products and just about anything it offers. Remember to apply the promo code above or the one you receive via email/text.

For additional deals on some of the best kitchen products out there, dive into our home goods deal hub where you’ll find outdoor grills, air fryers, and much more.

simplehuman rechargeable liquid sensor pump features:

simplehuman’s best kitchen products: Touch-free is the most efficient way to wash your hands — no germs or smudges left behind. Clog-proof tubing pump ensures a precise and consistent flow, and the silicone valve prevents messy drips. To control the amount of soap desired, you can position your hand up close to the sensor for a little soap and farther away for more. Funnel refill opening makes refills fast and easy, and it’s waterproof for easy cleaning. Rechargeable with included charging puck — one charge lasts up to 3 months. Use simplehuman soap for optimum pump performance. Also works with hand sanitizer.

