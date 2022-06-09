Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off entire lineup of leather iPhone cases, iPad covers, more

Father’s Day is inching closer and Nomad is launching a new sale ahead of time to make sure you can deck out dad’s Apple setup with some of the brand’s signature accessories at a discount. Right now, applying code RADDAD20 at checkout will take 20% off Nomad’s entire selection of leather iPhone cases, iPad covers, and other gear. Free shipping is available in orders over $150. A personal favorite and easy highlight from the sale, our top pick is any of the Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $47.95, this is the second-best price to date from the $60 going rate you’d normally pay at within $3 of the all-time low. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Delivering one of the best leather iPhone covers on the market, Nomad’s Modern case covers your 13 series handsets one of three different Horween leather styles. It’ll not only look great out of the box, but will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility.

Other highlights from the Nomad Father’s Day sale:

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

