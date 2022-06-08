Moment launches largest iPhone lens sale of the year from $30 alongside MagSafe cases, more

Moment is back today to launch its largest lens sale of the year now that we’re halfway through the week which also coincides with some early Father’s Day markdowns. This time around you’ll find the usual selection of the brand’s popular smartphone lens and other photography accessories, all with free shipping available in orders over $25. Just about all of the highlights are either matching our previous mentions or marking new all-time lows in their own right. One highlight has to be the Moment iPhone 13 series MagSafe Case which drops $33.99 at checkout with code #MOBILE. Down an extra $6 below our previous mention, this is 32% off in total and a new all-time low from the usual $50 price tag. Head below for more.

Available in four different colors across all four iPhone 13 series handsets, these sport vibrant and rugged designs alongside support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. There’s a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected. Not to mention, it’s also MagSafe-compatible. We just recently took a hands-on look at the new covers in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Once you have a case locked in, you’ll be able to take advantage of Moment’s signature smartphone lenses which are also included in the sale. All of them are detailed down below, and our previous hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at what to expect from upgrading your iPhonegraphy it.

Moment Lens discounts:

Moment iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Our best-selling, every day case for iPhone 13. With a thin but rugged body and soft-to-the-touch texture, this case looks good, feels good, and protects your phone from up to 6-foot drops. Made from grippy material, this case includes our proprietary (M)Force magnet array for an even better MagSafe experience. Compatible with our Moment Mounts for MagSafe you can mount your phone just about anywhere – the wall, car vent, even a tripod. Beyond magnets, this case has a wrist strap connection on the bottom so you never drop your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!