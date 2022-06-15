Amazon just dropped its Echo companion Smart Air Quality Monitor to a new low at $56 (Reg. $70)

Alongside its Echo, Kindle, and Fire tablet Father’s day sales, Amazon is now offering its Smart Air Quality Monitor for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low and first notable price drop we have tracked at 20% off the going rate. This one launched ahead of Black Friday last year as a notable smart home add-on device for your Echo speaker or smart display. It measures particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to provide real-time stats of the air you and your family are breathing everyday. The color-coded LED and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app are joined by the ability to enable routines such as turning on your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If you’re looking to jump in for the fist time with Amazon’s smart gear or need an upgrade, the Father’s Day Echo sale is a great place to do so. Starting from $25, you’ll find a host of smart speakers that work alongside the air quality monitor above including its latest flagship smart model and more. Be sure to browse through everything right here.

While we are talking Amazon gear, another one of its smart devices is still at the lowest price we have tracked. You can land its smart touch-free soap dispenser for $35 shipped, down from he regular $55. Featuring up to 3 months of rechargeable battery life, an LED light-up timer, and the sensor-activated tech, it is another notable smart upgrade for your home. Get a closer look in our deal coverage.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

Certified for Humans – Smart home made easy for non-experts. Setup with Alexa is simple.

