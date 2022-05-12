Amazon’s smart touch-free soap dispenser just hit its lowest price ever at $35 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $34.99 hipped. Regularly $55, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts the Black Friday 2021 price for the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. This is a 12-ounce smart soap dispenser with an LED light-up timer on the top to encourage the CDC-recommended minimum 20-seconds of washing for the whole family. It also delivers a touch-free experience with the option to determine how much soap is dispensed based how far under the nozzle you place your hands. Alongside up to 3 months of rechargeable battery life, it can also connect with your Amazon smart speakers for Alexa Routines and the ability to “have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” More details below.

A notable alternative is this Nozama model that delivers a similar feature set, albeit without the Alexa and Echo integration. It sells for under $28 shipped at Amazon with an arguably more sleek stainless steel approach, as opposed to the flat white treatment on the Amazon smart model. Either way, both options provide a touch-free soap dispensing experience.

Speaking of Amazon gear, its latest Omni Fire TVs are now at new all-time lows with up to $350 in savings to be had. All of the details you’ll need on those are waiting for you right here, then fo dive into our dedicated Amazon shopping deal hub where you’ll find loads of price drops across just about every product category, all with handy Prime shipping options in tow.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser features:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

