LEGO 90th anniversary Forest Hideout revealed as upcoming gift with purchase [Update]

Update: LEGO’s new 90th anniversary Forest Hideout now available in orders over $150 on LEGO.com. Shop all of the new creations right here and pre-orders like the new Star Wars sets are eligible, too.

At the end of last month, 9to5Toys was able to report on what the LEGO Group has in store for the company’s 90th anniversary. Of the upcoming celebratory sets that pay homage to classic creations, one of those will be available for free as a gift with purchase, and today we’re getting an official look. Landing later on in the month, the new LEGO Forest Hideout stacks up to over 250 pieces and will be free on select orders.

LEGO Forest Hideout promotion coming later this month

Just after seeing the LEGO summer 2022 catalog published earlier in the week, the company is back with a new 90th anniversary digital flyer detailing all of the upcoming fanfare. On top of various in-store events and freebies, the most notable inclusion in the catalog is giving builders an official look at the new LEGO Forest Hideout gift with purchase.

Clocking in as set number 40567, this build is a remake of another classic LEGO set, the Forestmen’s Hideout, and will be landing later on in the month. It’ll stack up to 258 pieces and mainly assembles a little treehouse-style base with two of the retro-inspired Forestmen minifgures.

Back when we first reported on the set, we knew that the build will be bundled in on select purchases, and now that threshold has been confirmed by the LEGO Group themselves. Those hoping to bring the Forest Hideout to their collections will have to spend $150 or more later on in the month. There’s no specific theme or kits you’ll need to buy in order to lock this one in, either. The promotion will go live starting on June 15 and will be available for the following week until June 22, or until supplies run out. You can get all of the details on what to expect from the promotion direct from the LEGO site.

Free LEGO® Forest Hideout (40567) offer is valid for orders online at LEGO.com, in LEGO Stores and LEGO Catalog telephone orders from 06/15/2022 to 06/22/2022, or while supplies last. Qualifying purchase must be equal to or greater than $150 in LEGO merchandise only. Bricks & Pieces orders are not valid for this promotion. One set per household. Cannot be applied to previous purchases. If the qualifying LEGO purchase(s) is returned to us for a refund, the gift must also be returned to us together with the qualifying LEGO purchase(s). It cannot be purchased, exchanged or substituted for any other item or cash value. Offer is not valid at LEGOLAND® Parks, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers or LEGO Certified Stores. The LEGO Group reserves the right to cancel or modify this promotion at any time without prior notice.

That makes the LEGO Forest Hideout promotional set a great little teaser toward all of the other 90th anniversary action landing later in the year. While we already did a deep dive on the upcoming Lion’s Castle and Galaxy Explorer remakes, this gift with purchase will pair perfectly with the former creation once it launches later this fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO has been on a roll with its popular gift with purchases this year, and the new Forest Hideout is just the latest model added to that list. The timing is already pretty notable too, as the LEGO Group just dropped a bunch of new sets at the start of June. So if you can wait to bring home the new Optimus Prime or Technic Ferrari, there’s something to look forward to later on in the month. Let’s just hope that the LEGO Group can actually keep the sets people want to buy in stock long enough to make the promotion worthwhile in the first place.

