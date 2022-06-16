Android app deals of the day: Space Invaders, Evoland 2, Rush Rally Origins, and more

Thursday’s collection of Android app deals are now live and waiting for you in the list below. Just be sure to check out this new low on Google Pixel 6 Pro and these Lenovo Chromebook offers while you’re at it. Our app collection is highlighted by titles like Space Invaders, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Evoland 2, Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo, Rush Rally Origins, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- PUSH FREE (Reg. $1)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Space Invaders $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Evoland 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Rush Rally Origins $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron $1 (Reg. $8)
- SuperMD Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $5)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mobile Optimizer Pro $6 (Reg. $34)
Alongside Amazon officially detailing the upcoming Prime Day festivities, today’s Android hardware deals are now highlighted by Google Pixel 6 Pro at a new all-time low at $108 off the going rate. We also spotted a big-time Lenovo clearance sale delivering solid price drops on Chromebooks and more from $110. On the accessory side of things, we have notable offers on the Kodak Mini Android photo printer, this new low on TCL’s 2022 smart 65-inch Google TV, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- Esini – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Flox – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Simple Photo Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- The House of Da Vinci $2 (Reg. $5)
- MechaNika $1 (Reg. $2)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- 911 Operator $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- NABOKI $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mortal Crusade $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Business Card Scanner Pro $29 (Reg. $60)
- FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner $29 (Reg. $60)
More on Space Invaders Infinity Gene:
The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android! The more you play, the more the game evolves! Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system! The game begins similarly to the classic SPACE INVADERS, but the more you play, the more the game evolves! Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience!
