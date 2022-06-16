Android app deals of the day: Space Invaders, Evoland 2, Rush Rally Origins, and more

Thursday’s collection of Android app deals are now live and waiting for you in the list below. Just be sure to check out this new low on Google Pixel 6 Pro and these Lenovo Chromebook offers while you’re at it. Our app collection is highlighted by titles like Space Invaders, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Evoland 2, Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo, Rush Rally Origins, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside Amazon officially detailing the upcoming Prime Day festivities, today’s Android hardware deals are now highlighted by Google Pixel 6 Pro at a new all-time low at $108 off the going rate. We also spotted a big-time Lenovo clearance sale delivering solid price drops on Chromebooks and more from $110. On the accessory side of things, we have notable offers on the Kodak Mini Android photo printer, this new low on TCL’s 2022 smart 65-inch Google TV, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Space Invaders Infinity Gene:

The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android! The more you play, the more the game evolves! Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system! The game begins similarly to the classic SPACE INVADERS, but the more you play, the more the game evolves! Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience!

