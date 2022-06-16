Smartphone Accessories: 5-pack MFi Braided-nylon Lightning Cables $8, more

nm-cable (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of Idison MFi Lightning Cables for $7.79 with the code QAWN2YQA at checkout Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $13, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for Lightning cables, making it worth the risk of giving them a shot. These Lightning cables have been certified through Apple’s MFi program, with the brand stating that they used “premium, thickened copper wiring” to work “100% guaranteed.” These cords also have a sheath comprised of braided nylon that’s said to deliver a lifespan of “5,000+ bends” which can means they’ll last “up to 3x longer than original cables.”

Apple Certified 5 packs of charging lightning cables of different lengths fits for different using situation, you can always feel convenient while charging, when lying sofa, leaning bed, sitting backseat of car, or home. Ordinary cable about 2 times of ~ 2.4 A output fast charging, charging time savings.Its durability, connectivity, combatibility, without error message, and performance is 100% Guaranteed.We insist on using premium, thickened copper wiring inside our cables to guarantee efficient syncing for all compatible devices. 5000+ bend lifespan up to 3X longer than original device cables. Aluminium alloy connectors resist heat and corrosion. Sturdy and tangle-free design–covered with braided-nylon fiber jacket and anodized aluminum shell which is durable and sturdier than the normal charging cables.The braided finish not only looks and feels great but also prevents tangles, increases strength and is easy to carry.

