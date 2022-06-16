TCL’s 2022 smart 65-inch Google TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $550 (Reg. $700), more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $549.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon in mid-April of this year at $700 and has since seen a few price drops with today’s offer leaving you with up to $250 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable 65-incher delivers variable refresh rate as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports, hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast action for streaming content from your Android or iOS device, and much more. Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG are joined by dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB port, and an ethernet port. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details as well as deals on the rest of the 2022 5-series TCL 4K smart TVs.

More TCL 2022 4K smart TV deals:

Alongside this ongoing all-time low on VIZIO’s 75-Inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV with HDMI 2.1, we are also tracking solid price drops on Fire TV displays and accessories as well as Amazon smart gear and more ahead of Father’s Day:

TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart Google TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 60 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

