Square Enix Final Fantasy VII showcase: Rebirth 2nd part of FF VII remake trilogy, more

The latest Final Fantasy VII news is on the way. On the heels of the big Xbox and Bethesda showcase as well as the lengthy Summer Game Fest main event, Square Enix has scheduled a special Final Fantasy presentation for this evening. While it’s rumored that Sony will potentially have another event at the end of the month, tonight’s Square Enix showcase essentially caps off the summer reveal season. It appears as though it will be a “short and sweet” broadcast centered around the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary, but that could mean a number of things, including part 2 of Final Fantasy VII remake. Head below to follow along with tonight’s Square Enix show.

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII showcase

While we are only expecting a 10-minute live stream for tonight’s Square Enix showcase, the fact that it also lines up with the 25th anniversary for one of the most beloved games in history could indicate more on the remake.

The Final Fantasy VII remake only really covers the first 10% or so of the actual game due to Square deciding to expand the Midgar portion of the experience with loads of new content, leaving gamers to wait for what would hopefully be a future announcement of a part 2 that would wrap up the overhauled remake in its entirety. Well, tonight could very well be that night, and while we aren’t expecting a full gameplay blowout here, cross your fingers for a new trailer or some indication that part 2 is indeed in the works.

We could also, and likely will, see updates for the upcoming mobile games with the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier battle royale title and episodic game Ever Crisis.

It all starts right now, so be sure to follow along with the stream below and head back here afterward for full resolution footage of the announcements as they become available:

In this show we will be bringing you all the latest information relating to the 25th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY VII.

Updating…

Remake Intergrade is coming to Steam

First up, we are getting a new Final Fantasy VII Intergrade trailer…it is coming to Steam and is compatible with Steam Deck, releases later today.

Battle through Midgar with Cloud & the Avalanche team in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, releasing on June 17, 2022 on STEAM with full Steam Deck compatibility. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

The First Soldier

Next is a new look at the mobile game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier..new classes and maps on the way.

Season 3… is under way! Details on a North American tournament are coming this Summer.

Ever Crisis

The closed beta of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is on the way this year.

Closed Beta Test coming in 2022 for iOS and Android. *Limited to specific regions and platforms

See more His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII──



Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #CCFF7R #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/aMOiDXFkku — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is coming this Winter.

See more The Unknown Journey Will Continue.



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, launches next Winter on PlayStation 5. #FF7R #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/BNOHy3wyfG — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – the second part of the remake

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake project is known is Rebirth and it is coming “next winter” with a third and final part to be announced at a later time.

The Unknown Journey Will Continue. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, launches next Winter on PlayStation 5.

