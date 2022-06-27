Android app deals of the day: CELL 13, Data Defense, EZ Notes, and more

Justin Kahn -
It is now time for all of Monday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out the deals we spotted on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Pixel 6 Pro, not to mention the all-time lows now live on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems. Our app collection is headlined by titles like CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape Puzzle, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Data Defense, EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Amazon all-time lows on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems. But we also have some great deals on handsets including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Pixel 6 Pro at $119 off. On the add-on side of things, we have up to $75 off Bose Bluetooth speakers, Amazon’s Alexa/Google Assistant smart home camera Gold Box, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

You find yourself trapped in one of 13 giant cells, filled with amazing logic puzzles ranging from simple to impossibly difficult. You meet your friendly, and slightly lonely robotic buddy, Chester. CELL 13 starts out quite simple, as Chester guides you through CELL 1. However, you will quickly realise that not everything is so straight forward. You’re going to have to think outside the box to continue through the cells.

