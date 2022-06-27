Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station $10, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe + Apple Watch Charging Station for $10 with the code 40FHXS3R at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re looking for an efficient and compact way to power your Apple kit at one time, this is it. You’ll find that the 7.5W built-in MagSafe charging puck is perfect for powering your iPhone 13 or 12 series device, but it’s also compatible with Android smartphones at up to 15W and older iPhones, though they won’t necessarily snap to the MagSafe ring. Plus, there’s a built-in Apple Watch charging dock, which is detachable and able to be plugged into any USB-A port making it even more versatile. Do keep in mind that you’ll need to supply your own Apple Watch charging cable. Also, you can choose not to plug the Apple Watch dock in and then there’s a spare 5W USB-A port to plug in other devices.
ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:
- MagSafe Compatible automatically aligns your iPhone 13/13 mini/13 Pro Max/12 series phone for easy place-and-go charging
- 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station combines a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 13/12 series and a charger stand for the iWatch (not compatible with iPhone 13 Pro)
- Modular Design a built-in USB-A port lets you charge all your devices with a single power outlet
- Detachable iWatch Charger Stand can be plugged into any USB-A port for wireless charging on-the-go; iWatch charging requires an official iWatch charging cable (not included)
